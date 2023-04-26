KC ready for NFL Draft at Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bryce Young had been catching grief from Alabama teammate Will Anderson Jr. all morning after dragging a blanket out of his hotel room, wrapping up in it and trying to fight off a brisk wind as the sun rose over Union Station.

“You can call me soft. Call me whatever you like,” Young said Wednesday. “I’m cold.”

It doesn’t figure to be a whole lot warmer Thursday night, when the century-old train depot near downtown Kansas City serves as the backdrop for the NFL draft. Before it sits the largest stage complex the league has ever built for its second-biggest event behind the Super Bowl, serving as the anchor for a three-day spectacle expected to draw more than 100,000 people.