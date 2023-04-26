 | Wed, Apr 26, 2023
KC ready for NFL Draft at Union Station

Bryce Young wrapped up in a blanket, fighting off the cold on a crisp morning in downtown Kansas City, where 24 hours later he is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft

April 26, 2023 - 2:04 PM

Pedestrians in the Link looked on as work continued on an enormous stage at Union Station on Saturday, April 22, 2023, where crews worked to prepare the site for the NFL Draft next week on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bryce Young had been catching grief from Alabama teammate Will Anderson Jr. all morning after dragging a blanket out of his hotel room, wrapping up in it and trying to fight off a brisk wind as the sun rose over Union Station.

“You can call me soft. Call me whatever you like,” Young said Wednesday. “I’m cold.”

It doesn’t figure to be a whole lot warmer Thursday night, when the century-old train depot near downtown Kansas City serves as the backdrop for the NFL draft. Before it sits the largest stage complex the league has ever built for its second-biggest event behind the Super Bowl, serving as the anchor for a three-day spectacle expected to draw more than 100,000 people.

