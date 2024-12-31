KC starters unlikely to play much, if at all, Sunday

Andy Reid spoke to reporters Monday for the first time since the Chiefs clinched the AFC’s top playoff seed, and he didn’t show his hand about the lineup for the regular-season finale at Denver.

“The players have been off and they’ll be coming back in (Tuesday),” Reid said. “Then I’ll be able to talk to them about playing times.”

But based on history it’s likely the Chiefs are poised to sit several starters in the regular season finale on Sunday for the fifth time in Reid’s 12 years in Kansas City.

Additional rest is a reward for regular-season excellence, although the downtime didn’t always produce a championship, or even a playoff victory.

Here are some clues about how a game might look based on previous seasons — in 2013, 2017, 2020 and 2023 — when Reid rested starters.

Why Patrick Mahomes could be likely to sit

In both 2020 and last season, Patrick Mahomes was inactive, as was Alex Smith in 2013.

In 2017, Smith was active but didn’t play. Mahomes saw his first NFL action and led the Chiefs to a victory, becoming the first rookie to start for the Chiefs in a non-strike game since 1979.

Who else has taken snaps in these games? Chase Daniel got his first Chiefs start in 2013; Tyler Bray spelled Mahomes for a couple of series in 2017; Chad Henne started in 2020, and Blaine Gabbert got the call last season.

Most stars don’t play, but there are exceptions

Among those who sat out a finale under Reid are Jamaal Charles, Tamba Hali, Justin Houston, Tyreek Hill, Tyrann Mathieu, Travis Kelce, Justin Reid and Trent McDuffie.

In 2017, All-Pro right tackle Mitchell Schwartz had started and played every snap of his career. He played that day, and it had to have helped Mahomes’ comfort level.

Last year, defensive lineman Chris Jones needed one sack to reach a $1.25 million incentive. He got it by taking down Chargers quarterback Easton Stick, setting off a celebration on the sideline.

How have the Chiefs fared when starters sit?

Not bad. The Chiefs are 2-2 in such games.