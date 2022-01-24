 | Mon, Jan 24, 2022
KC stuns Buffalo in wild AFC playoff game

Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes threw for a touchdown in overtime as the Chiefs defeated Buffalo, and its superstar quarterback Josh Allen, 42-36 in overtime in their AFC divisional-round playoff game.

Sports

January 23, 2022 - 9:27 PM

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is hoisted in the air by quarterback Patrick Mahomes after Hardman scored a touchdown in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills Sunday. Photo by (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the corner of the end zone early in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36 on Sunday night in a sizzling finish to a wild divisional-round weekend.

The lead changed hands three times in the final two minutes of regulation before Harrison Butker, who earlier missed a field goal and extra point, drilled a 49-yarder for Kansas City as time expired to force overtime.

The Chiefs won the coin toss, marched swiftly downfield against the NFL’s top-ranked but exhausted defense, and right into their fourth straight AFC title game. They’ll play the Bengals next Sunday night for a spot in the Super Bowl.

