KC wheelchair football team wins title

A pair of championship games of regional interest kept fans on the edges of their seats Saturday.

The Kansas City Chiefs Wheelchair Football Team, quarterbacked by former Chanute standout Matt Bollig, put forth a championship performance for the ages.

The Chiefs scored on the last play of regulation to tie the Chicago Bears, and then scored in overtime to secure a 26-20 victory.

The win gives Kansas City its second USA Wheelchair Football League’s Super Bowl title. The Chiefs have played in the Wheelchair Super Bowl in all four years of its existence.

Bollig, who was paralyzed in a weightlifting accident in 2012 while training as a student at Ottawa University, grew up south of Savonburg and still has several relatives living in the area.

ELSEWHERE, Neosho County Community College’s men’s soccer team came up just short in a 2-1 loss to Northeast Community College in the NJCAA-Division II National Championship Saturday in Huntsville, Ala.

Northeast, based in Norfolk, Neb., broke a 1-1 deadlock with an unassisted goal in the 63rd minute.

Chanute-based Neosho County, which had won its three previous national tournament matches, struck first with Dylan Roberts scoring in the 11th minute.

But the Panthers suffered an own-goal, in which the ball deflected off an NCCC player’s leg into the net, followed in the 15th minute to knot the score at 1-1.

Neosho County ends with a 20-2-2 record.