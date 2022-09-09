KC’s Clark pleads no contest to gun possession charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark pleaded no contest in Los Angeles on Thursday to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon and was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.

Clark is due back in court early next year, when he will need to show proof that he completed his sentence.

The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher was arrested in March 2021, when he was pulled over while riding with another man in a vehicle that did not have a license plate. An officer noticed a weapon in the car and recovered two loaded firearms.