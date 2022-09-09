 | Fri, Sep 09, 2022
KC’s Clark pleads no contest to gun possession charges

Frank Clark pleaded no contest to a pair of gun possession charges stemming from early 2021. Clark and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates open the 2022 season Sunday in Arizona.

September 9, 2022 - 2:14 PM

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark is interviewed by the media as the Chiefs prepare to play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Clark faces a felony gun possession charge following a pair of offseason incidents in California. Photo by Charles Trainor Jr. / Miami Herald / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark pleaded no contest in Los Angeles on Thursday to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon and was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.

Clark is due back in court early next year, when he will need to show proof that he completed his sentence.

The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher was arrested in March 2021, when he was pulled over while riding with another man in a vehicle that did not have a license plate. An officer noticed a weapon in the car and recovered two loaded firearms.

