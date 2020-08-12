Menu Search Log in

KC’s cornerback quandary

The Kansas City Chiefs are optimistic their defensive backfield will be a strength in 2020. However, a free agency losses and a possible suspension could test the team's depth at cornerback.

August 12, 2020 - 9:31 AM

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Bashaud Breeland (21) holds the ball after making an interception against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2. Photo by Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY Sports / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs hope to know soon whether cornerback Bashaud Breeland will be suspended to start the season.

General manager Brett Veach thinks they will be fine either way.

Even before the veteran was arrested in South Carolina on multiple charges, including resisting arrest, the Chiefs worked hard to fortify one of the crucial spots in coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense.

