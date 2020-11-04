Menu Search Log in

KC’s Gordon exits with more hardware for his trophy case

Kansas City Royals outfield Alex Gordon has already wrapped up his playing career this season with a familiar award. He was named a recipient of the Gold Glove for his eighth such award in the Major Leagues.

November 4, 2020 - 8:27 AM

Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon runs down a fly ball out at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by John Sleezer / Kansas City Star / TNS

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado won his eighth consecutive Gold Glove and right fielder Mookie Betts snared his fifth in a row on Tuesday, his first with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers after four with Boston.

Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon also won his eighth Gold Glove — and fourth straight — in his final major league season.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo earned the honor for the third straight year in the pandemic-shortened season and fourth time overall. He was joined for the first time by Cubs shortstop Javier Báez.

