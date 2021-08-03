KC’s new running back draws high praise

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Just one week into training camp and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sees a potential new member of Kansas City’s Legion of Zoom in running back Jerick McKinnon.

“I think he’s going to be a playmaker,” Mahomes said of the eight-year veteran entering his first season in Kansas City. “I’ve seen it from day one, right when he got in here.”

McKinnon had other options before choosing a one-year deal worth $990,000 with the Chiefs. He likes Kansas City’s offensive scheme and the way head coach Andy Reid deploys his running backs.