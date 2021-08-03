 | Tue, Aug 03, 2021
Menu Search Log in

KC’s new running back draws high praise

Jerick McKinnon may have been an afterthought as the Kansas City Chiefs opened training camp. But the free agent running back has caught the eye of none other than Patrick Mahomes after the first week of practices.

By

Sports

August 3, 2021 - 9:25 AM

In this file photo, Jerick McKinnon (28) of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before a game against the Arizona Cardinals. The running back signed in the offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs. Photo by Ezra Shaw / Getty Images / TNS

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Just one week into training camp and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sees a potential new member of Kansas City’s Legion of Zoom in running back Jerick McKinnon.

“I think he’s going to be a playmaker,” Mahomes said of the eight-year veteran entering his first season in Kansas City. “I’ve seen it from day one, right when he got in here.”

McKinnon had other options before choosing a one-year deal worth $990,000 with the Chiefs. He likes Kansas City’s offensive scheme and the way head coach Andy Reid deploys his running backs.

Related
April 22, 2020
December 13, 2018
August 30, 2018
August 6, 2018
Most Popular