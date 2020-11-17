KC’s Reid, Veach sign contract extensions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs signed Andy Reid and Brett Veach to contract extensions Monday that will provide added stability by keeping together the most successful coach/general manager combination in franchise history well into the future.

The Chiefs declined to announce the terms of the extensions, though it’s unlikely Reid or Veach was going anywhere. They have built a juggernaut together, reaching back-to-back AFC championship games and delivering the Chiefs their first Super Bowl title in 50 years last season. And at 8-1, they are in good position to defend the title.

“If you think about the journey we’ve been on the last eight years, we hired Andy and we were coming off several very difficult seasons, and the turnaround with Andy was almost immediate,” Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said. “And to his credit he’s done nothing but get better, and obviously that crescendoed with the Super Bowl victory this past February.”