KC’s Suggs finalist for hall of fame 

Former Ravens greats Terrell Suggs and Marshal Yanda are among the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

It marks the second straight year each has reached the doorstep of immortality and is within reach of a coveted gold jacket and bust in Canton, Ohio. Whether one or both are selected for enshrinement remains to be seen, though each has a solid case and chance.

The other finalists are offensive tackle Willie Anderson, quarterback Drew Brees, guard Jahri Evans, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, running back Frank Gore, receiver Torry Holt, linebacker Luke Kuechly, quarterback Eli Manning, kicker Adam Vinatieri, receiver Reggie Wayne, defensive tackle Kevin Williams, tight end Jason Witten and safety Darren Woodson.

Up to five players can be chosen, and each must receive 80% of the vote.

As for Suggs and Yanda, their resumes stack up well.

Suggs, drafted 10th overall out of Arizona State in 2003, was an All-Pro and the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2011 and was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection in his 17-year career. His 139 sacks rank eighth all-time, just behind Jason Taylor and just ahead of DeMarcus Ware, both of whom are in the Hall of Fame.

Yanda, a third-round pick out of Iowa in 2007, was a two-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl selection. He was part of the 2010s NFL All-Decade Team.

Both players were integral members of the Ravens’ Super Bowl 47 championship team, while Suggs also won a title with the Kansas City Chiefs in the final year of his career.

The Class of 2026 will be announced at “NFL Honors” in San Francisco in February and enshrined in August.