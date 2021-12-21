 | Tue, Dec 21, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Kelce added to COVID list

Travis Kelce, a huge part of the Kansas City Chiefs offense is one of the latest players to be placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.

By

Sports

December 21, 2021 - 8:46 AM

In this photo from December 16, 2021, Travis Kelce (87) of the Kansas City Chiefs makes a catch during a 34-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Harry How/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

A week after sending three players to the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list — all of whom remained out of action as of Monday evening — the Chiefs continue to deal with punches thrown by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chiefs are adding tight end Travis Kelce, kicker Harrison Butker and cornerback Charvarius Ward as well, bringing to six the number of Kansas City players who are currently on the COVID list.

The moves come as the Chiefs prepare to play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.

Related
December 16, 2021
November 22, 2021
December 23, 2020
July 17, 2020
Most Popular