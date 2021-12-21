Kelce added to COVID list

A week after sending three players to the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list — all of whom remained out of action as of Monday evening — the Chiefs continue to deal with punches thrown by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chiefs are adding tight end Travis Kelce, kicker Harrison Butker and cornerback Charvarius Ward as well, bringing to six the number of Kansas City players who are currently on the COVID list.

The moves come as the Chiefs prepare to play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.