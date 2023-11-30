Kelce brothers top holiday music chart

PHILADELPHIA — Two weeks after releasing the Christmas duet “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce are at the top of the Billboard charts.

The “New Heights” podcast co-hosts took the top spot on the Holiday Digital Song Sales chart and the Rock Digital Song Sales chart this week.

After debuting at No. 2 last week, “Fairytale of Philadelphia” sold another 4,500 copies in its second week of release, according to Billboard. The sales jump helped the All-Pro brothers (who also feature in People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive issue) land the No. 1 spot on the Rock chart.