Kelce brothers top holiday music chart

A Christmas-themed duet with NFL brothers and popular podcasters Travis and Jason Kelce has topped Billboard's holiday digital sales chart, less than two weeks after the song "Fairytale of Philadelphia" was released.

November 30, 2023 - 2:07 PM

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, left, shares a laugh with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, after a 21-17 win by the Eagles at Arrowhead Field on Nov. 20, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — Two weeks after releasing the Christmas duet “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce are at the top of the Billboard charts.

The “New Heights” podcast co-hosts took the top spot on the Holiday Digital Song Sales chart and the Rock Digital Song Sales chart this week. 

After debuting at No. 2 last week, “Fairytale of Philadelphia” sold another 4,500 copies in its second week of release, according to Billboard. The sales jump helped the All-Pro brothers (who also feature in People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive issue) land the No. 1 spot on the Rock chart.

