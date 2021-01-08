Menu Search Log in

Kelce, Darnold earn unanimous All-Pro designations

Dynamic defensive star Aaron Donald and unstoppable tight end Travis Kelce are unanimous choices Friday for The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team.

January 8, 2021 - 11:40 AM

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce pulls in a second quarter reception while in the grasp of Carolina Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

Donald and Kelce swept the votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. It is the sixth All-Pro selection for Donald, who has helped the Los Angeles Rams to the top-ranked defense in the NFL, and the third for Kansas City’s record-setting Kelce.

“I think the best display of greatness is making people around you better,” Rams coach Sean McVay says of Donald. “And that’s exactly what he does, by the way he influences them every single week.”

