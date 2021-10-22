Kelce embraces ironman role

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coaches and athletic trainers occasionally force Travis Kelce to take a limited role in practice, just as they did this week as the team prepares to visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

It’s usually the last thing the 32-year-old tight end wants to do.

“I was itching at the bit to have every single rep that I could possibly get out there,” Kelce said Thursday. “That’s just who I am. I’m a big believer in getting my reps in during the week, making sure everything looks good.”