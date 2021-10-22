 | Fri, Oct 22, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Kelce embraces ironman role

At 32, Travis Kelce should be at the age where he embraces an occasional rest through the rigors of an NFL season. However, he has no desire to slow down for the Kansas City Chiefs.

By

Sports

October 22, 2021 - 3:05 PM

Philadelphia Eagles LB Eric Wilson (50) makes the tackle on Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (87) with some help from Philadelphia Eagles S Rodney McLeod (23) Oct. 3. Photo by TNS file photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coaches and athletic trainers occasionally force Travis Kelce to take a limited role in practice, just as they did this week as the team prepares to visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

It’s usually the last thing the 32-year-old tight end wants to do.

“I was itching at the bit to have every single rep that I could possibly get out there,” Kelce said Thursday. “That’s just who I am. I’m a big believer in getting my reps in during the week, making sure everything looks good.”

Related
May 15, 2020
December 17, 2019
August 23, 2018
April 16, 2018
Most Popular