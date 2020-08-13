Menu Search Log in

Keller, Perez key Kansas City victory

Brad Keller's six scoreless innings from the mound gave were pivotal in the Royals' 5-4 win over Cincinnati Wednesday. The Red nearly erased a 5-0 deficit before KC slammed the door.

August 13, 2020 - 9:57 AM

Brad Keller of the Kansas City Royals pitches in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati Wednesday. The Royals won, 5-4, behind Keller's six scoreless innings of work. Photo by (Joe Robbins / Getty Images / TNS

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bases loaded, one out, another close game on the verge of slipping away. The strain showed on Mike Matheny’s face in the ninth inning — not that anyone could tell.

Salvador Perez had three more hits, and Kansas City’s bullpen barely held on for a 5-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday that had everyone’s blood pressure up at the end.

“It got a little elevated, I’ll admit,” Matheny said. “The masks — that’s one of the benefits of these things. They hide how you’re feeling at this time.”

