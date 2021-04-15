Keller, Perez lift KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Pérez homered and doubled to cap off an impressive series, leading Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals over the Los Angeles Angels 6-1 on Wednesday.

A day after picking off David Fletcher at third base to end a 3-2 win, Pérez drove in two runs. The All-Star catcher went 8 for 12 with four RBIs this week against Los Angeles.

“This game is about making adjustments and that’s why we are in the big leagues,” Pérez said. “I just try to get better and help my team win.”