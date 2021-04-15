 | Fri, Apr 16, 2021
Keller, Perez lift KC

Brad Keller put an end to an early season slump, allowing just one run in a 6-1 victory over Los Angeles Wednesday. Catcher Salvador Perez had a home run and a double in going 8 for 12 in the series.

By

Sports

April 15, 2021 - 9:55 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Pérez homered and doubled to cap off an impressive series, leading Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals over the Los Angeles Angels 6-1 on Wednesday.

A day after picking off David Fletcher at third base to end a 3-2 win, Pérez drove in two runs. The All-Star catcher went 8 for 12 with four RBIs this week against Los Angeles.

“This game is about making adjustments and that’s why we are in the big leagues,” Pérez said. “I just try to get better and help my team win.”

