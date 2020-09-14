Keller’s gem lifts streaking Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brad Keller pitched his first major league shutout, tossing a five-hitter as the Kansas City Royals won their sixth in a row by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-0 on Sunday.
Keller (4-2) was in total command, allowing only three hits until the ninth inning.
Making his 55th career start in the big leagues, he struck two, walked one and threw 111 pitches. It was his second complete game in the majors.
