Keller’s gem lifts streaking Royals

Brad Keller pitched his first major league shutout, tossing a five-hitter as the Kansas City Royals won their sixth in a row by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-0 on Sunday.

September 14, 2020 - 9:51 AM

Brad Keller of the Kansas City Royals pitches in a game earlier this season. Keller gave up his first runs of the year Monday in a 9-3 loss at St. Louis. Photo by Will Newton / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brad Keller pitched his first major league shutout, tossing a five-hitter as the Kansas City Royals won their sixth in a row by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-0 on Sunday.

Keller (4-2) was in total command, allowing only three hits until the ninth inning.

Making his 55th career start in the big leagues, he struck two, walked one and threw 111 pitches. It was his second complete game in the majors.

