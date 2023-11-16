Kerr’s can-do spirit lifts Mustangs

Ben Kerr

On a senior-laden football team, Iola High’s Ben Kerr emerged as a leader on both sides of the ball, particularly down the stretch.

He took over as Iola’s front line running back in October, eclipsing the 100-yard rushing mark in Iola’s last three games. For the season, Kerr rushed for 497 yards, on a 6.7-yard-per-carry average with four touchdowns. He also averaged 9.7 yards per reception on 23 catches, with four more scores.

His strong finish netted Kerr another honor. He was voted by the Register’s readers as the Male Athlete of the Month for October.