Keselowski wins at Bristol

Brad Keselowski earned his second win a week after taking the checkered flag at Bristol Motor Speedway.

June 1, 2020 - 9:46 AM

Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Miller Lite Ford, celebrates winning the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images / TNS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Brad Keselowski has a new crew and is fighting for a new contract at Team Penske. His confidence is still intact and he’s convinced he can compete for a championship this year.

Being in the right place at the right time is helping.

Keselowski inherited his second win in a week when the leaders crashed in front of him with a lap remaining Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway. He won the Coca-Cola 600 seven nights ago at Charlotte Motor Speedway when a caution with two laps remaining helped him get to victory lane.

