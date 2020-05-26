Keselowski wins; Hendrick drivers falter

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Brad Keselowski has won the Southern 500, the Bristol night race, the Brickyard 400 and has now crossed the Coca-Cola 600 off his checklist of crown jewel victories.

Chase Elliott lost two races in four days, both in heartbreaking fashion.

Jimmie Johnson had a shot at snapping his three-year losing streak but instead it was extended to 102 consecutive races when Keselowski beat him in overtime early Monday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Then his car failed inspection and his runner-up finish was thrown out by NASCAR.