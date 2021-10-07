 | Thu, Oct 07, 2021
Key district showdowns ahead for area football teams

Iola, Humboldt, Yates Center and Southern Coffey County all had successful weeks in district play Friday. The tension gets even tighter this week as the teams vie for higher positioning for the postseason.

By

Sports

October 7, 2021 - 9:58 AM

Iola High's Brett Willis (88) attempts to elude the tackle of Anderson County's Dallas Kueser (19) Friday. Also in on the play are Iola's Drayden Reiter (44) and AJ Schaffer (11) and John Wright (21) of Anderson County. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

With two teams on the road, and four hosting games last weekend, there was lots of action for high school football fans across the Allen County area, with local teams going 4-2 in Friday night action.

Iola flexes muscles in 34-7 win over Anderson County

David Daugharthy’s Mustangs are 2-3 and 1-0 in the Pioneer League after a big home win over Anderson County. While the Mustangs have only allowed 122 points in five games, they are only scoring 20 per game. They will have to tune that up this week as Iola has a big home game against a team that has allowed fewer than 100 points all season.

