Allen Community College’s Brooklyn Goehring connects on a hit Wednesday against Highland. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Allen Community College’s Killer B’s created quite the buzz on the softball diamond Wednesday.

Brooklyn Goehring and Bailee Campbell, Allen’s starting shortstop and second baseman, respectively, keyed a dramatic come-from-behind victory over visiting Highland.

Goehring’s RBI triple in the bottom of the seventh erased a 4-3 deficit. Then with two outs, Campbell ended the affair by blasting a 2-1 pitch over the center field fence for a walk-off 6-4 victory.