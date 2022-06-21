 | Tue, Jun 21, 2022
Koepka rumored to be next golfer to jump ship to LIV

Golfer Brooks Koepka was one of the first PGA Tour members to speak out against his competitors signing up for the rival LIV series. That opposition apparently wasn't much, with rumors that he, too, will join the Saudi-funded golf league.

June 21, 2022 - 1:43 PM

Brooks Koepka hits on the practice range during the US Open practice round on June 14 in Brookline, Massachusetts. Photo by (Nancy Lane/Boston Herald/TNS)

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Brooks Koepka, one of the first players to denounce a rival league for only 48 players, is the latest PGA Tour player to sign on with Saudi-funded LIV Golf series, The Associated Press has learned.

A person briefed on Koepka’s decision told the AP said he still would be able to compete on the PGA Tour until he hits a shot on the LIV Golf circuit. The person spoke on condition of anonymity without authorization to speak on behalf of the tour.

The Daily Telegraph in the UK first reported Koepka’s decision.

