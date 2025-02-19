KSHSAA announces first round of sub-state games

The girls teams will tip off first, where Crest (10-7) enters the Canton-Galva Class 1A-I Substate as the sixth seed.

The Lady Lancers will host No. 11 Seed Sedan (1-17) at 7 p.m. Monday, with the winner advancing to play at third-seeded Olpe (12-7) at 7 p.m. March 1.

That winner moves on to the championship game March 7 at Canton-Galva against either Flinthills, Canton-Galva or Wichita-Independent.

IN CLASS 1A-II, Southern Coffey County (4-13) travels to seventh-seeded Wavelry at 7 p.m. Monday. The winner travels to No. 2 seed Lebo at 7 p.m. March 1, with the winner advancing to the March 7 championship at McPherson. Others in the bracket are Hutchinson-Central Marais des Cygnes Valley and Caldwell.

ON THE BOYS side, both Crest (15-4) and Marmaton Valley (12-6) are in the same Class 1A-I substate bracket.

Crest, the third seed, gets a first-round bye and will host the winner of Little River (12-6) and Goessell (3-15) at 7 p.m. March 3.

Marmaton Valley, seeded seventh, hosts No. 10 seed Sedan (6-12) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner heads to No. 2 seed Oxford on March 3 in their semifinal round.

The semifinal winners will head to Canton-Galva March 8 for a berth in the state tournament on the line.

Southern Coffey County’s boys are the 13th Class 1A-II seed and will travel to South Haven at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the first round. The winner will face either No. 5 Altoona-Midway (10-9) or No. 12 Burrton (0-13) at South Haven at 7 p.m. March 3 in the semifinal round. That winner will face either host McPherson-Elyria Christian, Chetopa or Waverly in the March 8 championship game.

The Class 1A-I State Tournament runs March 12-15 at Dodge City. Class 1A-II State Tournament action will be March 12-15 at Colby.

OF NOTE, the postseason brackets for Iola and Humboldt in Class 3A and Yates Center in Class 2A will be set up on Saturday.

Marmaton Valley did not field a girls team this season.