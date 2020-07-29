Menu Search Log in

KSHSAA OKs fall sports

All is a as planned for fall sports after Tuesday's vote by the Kansas State High School Activities Association’s executive board.

July 29, 2020 - 10:07 AM

Iola’s Logan Brown celebrates during the Mustangs’s win over Parsons on the final week of the season on Oct. 31 Photo by Erick Mitchell / Iola Register

Football, volleyball, boys soccer and all other fall sports will play as originally scheduled this fall.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association’s executive board voted 5-4 against a postponement proposal Tuesday, ruling athletics will soon begin amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision means practices will begin Aug. 17, and competitions will start as follows:

