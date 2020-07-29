KSHSAA OKs fall sports

Football, volleyball, boys soccer and all other fall sports will play as originally scheduled this fall.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association’s executive board voted 5-4 against a postponement proposal Tuesday, ruling athletics will soon begin amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision means practices will begin Aug. 17, and competitions will start as follows:
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives