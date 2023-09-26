KSU agrees with Tang on new deal

Kansas State and Jerome Tang agreed to a new seven-year contract Monday after the men’s basketball coach took a program that had just two returning players and was picked last in the Big 12 to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament last season.

The contract replaces the six-year deal that Tang signed last year, when the longtime Baylor assistant was picked to replace the fired Bruce Weber in Manhattan. Tang will be paid $3 million for the upcoming season with $100,000 raises each year, finishing with $3.6 million for the 2029-30 season. He also will earn $200,000 retention bonuses after the next four seasons.

“What Coach Tang and his staff did in their first year here was phenomenal,” said Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor, who was responsible for hiring him. “The run to the Elite Eight was remarkable, but what separates Coach Tang is his pure love of his players and the relationships he builds with everyone that he encounters.”