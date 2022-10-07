 | Fri, Oct 07, 2022
KU announces renovations

The project comes during a transformative era in college sports, where the appeal of schools amid conference realignment — even at Kansas, the defending men’s basketball national champion — has been dictated almost entirely by football.

October 7, 2022 - 2:59 PM

Head coach Lance Leipold of the Kansas Jayhawks stands with his players as they prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on September 2, 2022, in Lawrence, Kansas. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS)

The University of Kansas announced plans Friday for long-awaited renovations to Memorial Stadium, the Anderson Family Football Complex and other facilities along with potential conference, entertainment and retail spaces.

The school has long studied ways to renovate the aging stadium, one of the oldest football venues in major college football, but support has been tepid as the Jayhawks struggled through year after year of losing seasons. The few upgrades that have taken place have been largely cosmetic, leaving the old concrete bowl almost entirely untouched.

But buoyed by a 5-0 start to the season, which has energized fans of the No. 19 Jayhawks, the school decided it was time to make public the behind-the-scenes discussions that have been taking place for the last several months.

