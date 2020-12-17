KU at Texas Tech to tip off Big 12 weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — A look at the upcoming week around the Big 12 Conference:

GAME OF THE WEEKEND:

Fifth-ranked Kansas visits No. 14 Texas Tech on Thursday night to tip off the first true weekend of conference games. The Jayhawks (6-1) already have wins over No. 20 Kentucky on a neutral floor and No. 8 Creighton at Allen Fieldhouse, and now will try to add a marquee win in their first true road game. The Red Raiders (6-1) lost to No. 17 Houston in their only challenge, so beating the Jayhawks would give coach Chris Beard’s bunch a big confidence boost heading into the rest of the double-round robin league schedule.