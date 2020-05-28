KU Athletics imposes new pay cuts, furloughs

The Kansas Athletic department has implemented pay cuts and furloughs to all employees as a response to anticipated financial difficulties presented by the coronavirus pandemic.
KU athletic director Jeff Long announced the move in an email to donors Wednesday.
The pay changes come in four tiers:
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives