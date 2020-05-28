Menu Search Log in

KU Athletics imposes new pay cuts, furloughs

The University of Kansas Athletic Department has implemented pay cuts and furloughs as a response to lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

May 28, 2020 - 10:21 AM

The Kansas Athletic department has implemented pay cuts and furloughs to all employees as a response to anticipated financial difficulties presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

KU athletic director Jeff Long announced the move in an email to donors Wednesday.

The pay changes come in four tiers: 

