 | Tue, Nov 16, 2021
KU holds onto top-3 ranking in latest AP poll

Gonzaga, UCLA and Kansas maintained their positions atop the latest AP college basketball poll. Each picked up multiple victories the first week of the season.

November 16, 2021 - 9:51 AM

Gonzaga, UCLA and Kansas held the top three spots in The Associated Press’ first Top 25 rankings of the regular season while Michigan climbed two spots to No. 4.

The Bulldogs received 55 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel in the poll released Monday after a win over Texas. The No. 2 Bruins had six first-place votes after beating Villanova and the Jayhawks were third following a win over Michigan State.

Villanova dropped a spot to No. 5. Purdue, Duke, Texas, reigning national champion Baylor and Illinois rounded out the top 10.

