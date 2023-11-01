KU out to justify No. 1 ranking

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Bill Self walked around T-Mobile Center last week with two broken ribs and a smile on his face.

Not surprising given the wringer he’s been through the last seven months.

It began when the coach of top-ranked Kansas had chest pains on the eve of the Big 12 Tournament, landed in the hospital and wound up needing a valve replaced in his heart. The procedure caused him to miss not only the conference tourney but also the entire NCAA Tournament, or at least as long as the Jayhawks were around — which was the second round.