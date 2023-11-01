 | Wed, Nov 01, 2023
Menu Search Log in

KU out to justify No. 1 ranking

The Kansas Jayhawks hit the court for the upcoming season with a long-awaited investigation into recruiting violations in the rear-view mirror — and with pressure as high as ever with a no. 1 ranking.

By

Sports

November 1, 2023 - 3:15 PM

Kansas' Dajuan Harris (3) drives against Missouri's Nick Honor (10) during the first half at Mizzou Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Columbia, Missouri. (Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Bill Self walked around T-Mobile Center last week with two broken ribs and a smile on his face.

Not surprising given the wringer he’s been through the last seven months.

It began when the coach of top-ranked Kansas had chest pains on the eve of the Big 12 Tournament, landed in the hospital and wound up needing a valve replaced in his heart. The procedure caused him to miss not only the conference tourney but also the entire NCAA Tournament, or at least as long as the Jayhawks were around — which was the second round.

Related
November 29, 2021
October 27, 2021
December 17, 2019
March 15, 2018
Most Popular