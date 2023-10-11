 | Wed, Oct 11, 2023
Menu Search Log in

KU put on probation, vacates wins following recruiting probe

The Kansas Jayhawks were ordered to take down their 2018 Final Four banner, but escaped a postseason ban after a panel investigating alleged recruiting violations downgraded many of the allegations against the team. The team also must vacate 15 wins for using an ineligible player in 2018.

By

Sports

October 11, 2023 - 4:15 PM

Silvio De Sousa (22) receives a big hug from Kansas head coach Bill Self after an 81-70 win against West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament championship game in 2018. Photo by Rich Sugg/Kansas City Star/TNS

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas men’s basketball program was put on probation and ordered to take down its 2018 Final Four banner but escaped a postseason ban Wednesday, when an independent panel created by the NCAA to handle complex cases downgraded five Level I violations lodged against the Jayhawks.

The violations stem from a 2017 federal investigation into college basketball corruption, and hinged on whether representatives of the apparel company Adidas were considered boosters when two of them arranged payments to prospective recruits.

Kansas officials never disputed that payments were made, only that they had no knowledge of them, and they appealed the violations through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process. Their hearing took place in April and the ruling was announced less than a month before the start of the college basketball season in which the powerhouse Jayhawks will be a national championship contender.

Related
March 16, 2021
March 2, 2021
March 6, 2020
September 24, 2019
Most Popular