 | Fri, Oct 21, 2022
KU set to defend title

The Jayhawks look a whole lot different, and younger, than they did a year ago. Gone are veterans Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun, both of them first-round NBA draft picks, along with space-eating big man David McCormack.

Sports

October 21, 2022 - 2:54 PM

Kansas fans cheer on their team while watching the Jayhawks take on the University of North Carolina Monday, April 4, 2022, in the NCAA national championship game on the big screen at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. Photo by TNS

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas had a reputation in some corners of college basketball as being a great regular-season team, one that would dominate the Big 12 and win high-profile non-conference games, only to struggle in the postseason.

The Jayhawks squelched all that talk in April.

Leaning on one of the most experienced lineups in the country, Bill Self guided the Jayhawks to the Final Four in New Orleans, where a historic comeback against North Carolina in the championship game allowed them to raise a banner in Allen Fieldhouse for the first time since 2008.

