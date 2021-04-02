 | Fri, Apr 02, 2021
Menu Search Log in

KU signs Self to contract extension

Bill Self, head coach of the Kansas Jayhawks for the past 18 years, has signed a contract extension that should keep him in crimson and blue until he retires. The extension comes amid an ongoing investigation into recruiting violations.

By

Sports

April 2, 2021 - 1:27 PM

Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to his team from the bench in the second half against Villanova during an NCAA Tournament national semifinal on March 31, 2018. RICH SUGG/KANSAS CITY STAR/TNS

LAWRENCE, Kan.  (AP) — Kansas basketball coach Bill Self has agreed to a new contract that will keep him with the Jayhawks until he retires, even as the school awaits a decision from an independent panel investigating  infractions charges alleged by the NCAA.

The school announced Friday that Self agreed to a five-year contract that adds one additional year after the conclusion of each season — in effect, making it a lifetime contract. The deal guarantees him $5.41 million per year with a base salary of $225,000, professional services contract of $2.75 million and an annual $2.435 million retention bonus.

Self was closing in on the end of a 10-year contract signed in September 2012 that guaranteed him $52.2 million along with a $7.2 million retention bonus. That bonus will be paid in $100,000 monthly installments over seven years.

Related
March 25, 2021
July 2, 2020
November 5, 2019
March 13, 2019
Most Popular