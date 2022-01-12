KU survives wild finish

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dajuan Harris hit a driving layup with 8 seconds left, and No. 9 Kansas got the better of a wild finish against No. 15 Iowa State to win 62-61 on Tuesday night.

There were four lead changes in the final 38 seconds, and the Jayhawks (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) survived when Iowa State’s Gabe Kalscheur missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

“All eyes were on (Tyrese) Hunter coming down the court,” Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji said of the last shot. “I didn’t even notice that (Kalscheur) was open to the left. He had a good look.”