 | Wed, Jan 12, 2022
Menu Search Log in

KU survives wild finish

The Kansas Jayhawks squeaked past Iowa State with eight seconds left after a wild game. The Jayhawks are 13-2 after losing to Texas Tech on Saturday.

By

Sports

January 12, 2022 - 9:36 AM

K.J. Adams (24) and Christian Braun (2) of the Kansas Jayhawks celebrate as the Jayhawks defeat the Iowa State Cyclones 62-61 at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dajuan Harris hit a driving layup with 8 seconds left, and No. 9 Kansas got the better of a wild finish against No. 15 Iowa State to win 62-61 on Tuesday night.

There were four lead changes in the final 38 seconds, and the Jayhawks (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) survived when Iowa State’s Gabe Kalscheur missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

“All eyes were on (Tyrese) Hunter coming down the court,” Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji said of the last shot. “I didn’t even notice that (Kalscheur) was open to the left. He had a good look.”

Related
February 12, 2021
January 19, 2021
December 18, 2020
January 9, 2020
Most Popular