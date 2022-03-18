 | Fri, Mar 18, 2022
Menu Search Log in

KU to take on Creighton

Kansas had little trouble besting Texas Southern to open the NCAA Tournament, to earn a date with Creighton Saturday.

By

Sports

March 18, 2022 - 3:19 PM

KU’s Remy Martin threw down a monster dunk over Texas Southern’s John Walker off a fast break during the first half of Thursday night’s first round NCAA Tournament game in Fort Worth. Photo by Rich Sugg / Kansas City Star / TNS

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Remy Martin had 15 points and Christian Braun 14 as five players scored in double figures for top-seeded Kansas, and the Jayhawks opened their 50th NCAA Tournament with an 83-56 victory over Texas Southern on Thursday night.

Southwestern Athletic Conference champion Texas Southern (19-13), which won a First Four game two nights earlier, had its only lead against the Big 12 champs after Bryson Etienne made its first shot of the game.

Once the Jayhawks finally got on the board on a tying layup by Dajuan Harris after missing their first three shots, they got on a roll. They made their next six shots, and soon after that had a stretch of seven makes in a row.

Related
March 16, 2022
January 12, 2022
November 26, 2021
March 9, 2020
Most Popular