KU tops Texas Tech in double-OT

After losing the lead late in regulation, the Kansas Jayhawks came back in double overtime to defeat Texas Tech on Monday night 94-91 in a matchup of top 15 teams.

Remy Martin (11) of the Kansas Jayhawks drives to the basket as he is defended by Marcus Santos-Silva (14) of the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 24, 2022, in Lawrence, Kansas. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 37 points to help No. 5 Kansas avenge its only conference loss of the season with a 94-91 double overtime win over No. 13 Texas Tech on Monday night.

Agbaji outdueled Bryson Williams, who poured in 33 points for Tech. Agbaji, the reigning co-Big 12 Player of the Week, had seven of Kansas’ eight made 3-pointers. He had 24 points in the second half and two overtimes.

Agbaji hit a guarded 3-pointer near the end of the first overtime to send the game to another period.

