 | Fri, Mar 04, 2022
KU wins as Big 12 title chase goes down to the wire

Kansas avenged its loss from two days earlier by edging TCU at home to stay even in the Big 12 standings. The regular season wraps up Saturday.

March 4, 2022 - 2:52 PM

James Akinjo #11 of the Baylor Bears attempts to hold up Joseph Yesufu #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks in the first quarter at Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 5, in Lawrence. Photo by (Kyle Rivas/Getty Images/TNS)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self called point guard Dajuan Harris something unfit for print after his scoreless performance at TCU earlier this week served as a microcosm of the Jayhawks’ entire listless performance.

Well, Harris and the rest of his team made sure Self wouldn’t repeat those words Thursday night.

Ochai Agbaji scored 22 points, Harris showed some moxie by blocking Mike Miles’ shot in the final seconds. and the sixth-ranked Jayhawks avenged their loss to the Horned Frogs two days earlier with a 72-68 victory that forged a tie with Baylor atop the Big 12 heading into their regular-season finales.

