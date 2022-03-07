 | Mon, Mar 07, 2022
KU’s Agbaji tapped as Big 12 Player of the Year

Ochai Agbaji was a unanimous pick for Big 12 coaches as their choice for the conference player of the year. Baylor's Scott Drew was voted as the top coach in the conference for the third straight year.

Kansas' Ochai Agbaji (30) celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer against Michigan State during the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2021, in New York. Photo by (Mike Stobe/Getty Images/TNS)

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Kansas junior guard Ochai Agbaji was the unanimous pick by the Big 12 coaches as the league’s player of the year.

The Big 12 announced their season awards Sunday night, a day after the regular season ended with Baylor and Kansas sharing the conference title.

Baylor’s Scott Drew was selected by his peers as the Big 12’s top coach for the third season in a row. The Bears won another Big 12 title this season despite the departures of three top guards and a five-year forward after winning their first national championship last year.

