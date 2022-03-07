KU’s Agbaji tapped as Big 12 Player of the Year

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Kansas junior guard Ochai Agbaji was the unanimous pick by the Big 12 coaches as the league’s player of the year.

The Big 12 announced their season awards Sunday night, a day after the regular season ended with Baylor and Kansas sharing the conference title.

Baylor’s Scott Drew was selected by his peers as the Big 12’s top coach for the third season in a row. The Bears won another Big 12 title this season despite the departures of three top guards and a five-year forward after winning their first national championship last year.