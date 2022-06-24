 | Fri, Jun 24, 2022
KU’s Braun goes to the Nuggets

Kansas guard Christian Braun, who previously declared his intentions to remain eligible for the NBA Draft, found his number picked at 21, when the Denver Nuggets came calling. Braun averaged 14 points and 6.5 rebounds a game for the national champion Jayhawks.

June 24, 2022 - 3:19 PM

Christian Braun of Kansas poses for a photo with the championship trophy after defeating North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament National Championship at Caesars Superdome on April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. Photo by (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS)

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets selected Kansas guard Christian Braun with the 21st pick of the NBA draft Thursday night.

The 6-foot-6 Braun averaged 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Jayhawks last season. His 12 points and 12 rebounds helped Kansas beat North Carolina in the national championship game on April 4. He played the entire game.

This is the first draft with general manager Calvin Booth as the primary decision maker for the Nuggets. Tim Connelly, who joined the organization in 2013 and served as Denver’s president of basketball operations, was wooed by Minnesota with a lucrative deal to run that franchise.

