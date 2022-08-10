 | Thu, Aug 11, 2022
Menu Search Log in

KU’s Leipold regrouped, ready to take on Year 2

Lance Leipold arrived at the University of Kansas just weeks before the 2021 season started. Now, with a full year under his belt, Leipold hopes to see the Jayhawks improve upon their two-win season.

By

Sports

August 10, 2022 - 3:01 PM

Kanas head coach Lance Leipold speaks to the press during the Big 12 Conference football media days at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Photo by TNS

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lance Leipold first walked into the head coach’s office at Kansas, arguably the worst program in Division I football, amid terrible circumstances and during a time of the year that only made everything worse.

The Jayhawks were coming off a winless 2020 season under Les Miles, who had then resigned in ignominy amid a flurry of sexual harassment allegations dating to his time at LSU. The scandal also led to the departure of athletic director Jeff Long, leaving the entire program in turmoil during a crucial recruiting period and all the way into spring practices.

Leipold never even conducted a practice with the Jayhawks until the start of fall camp last year.

Related
July 19, 2022
October 1, 2021
September 17, 2021
August 25, 2021
Most Popular