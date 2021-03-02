KU’s recent hot streak has team within reach of all-time wins mark

It is not as if Kentucky Wildcats basketball fans have not had enough to worry about in this winter of UK basketball discontent.

So don’t look now, Kentucky’s 8-14 slog and a late-season Kansas hot streak that has seen Bill Self’s Jayhawks (18-8) win six of their last seven games has KU in a threatening position to catch UK in the college basketball all-time wins race.

After Kentucky lost to Florida on Saturday and Kansas upset previously unbeaten Baylor, the advantage for the Wildcats (2,326 all-time wins) over the Jayhawks (2,320) is down to six victories.