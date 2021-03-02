Menu Search Log in

KU’s recent hot streak has team within reach of all-time wins mark

A rare losing season for Kentucky and a recent hot spell for Kansas has the Jayhawks within reach of Kentucky's all-time NCAA basketball wins mark. Kansas trails by six.

March 2, 2021 - 9:39 AM

Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks coaches Bryce Thompson (24) and Christian Braun (2) during a game at Iowa State Feb. 13 in Ames, Iowa. Photo by David Purdy / Getty Images / TNS

It is not as if Kentucky Wildcats basketball fans have not had enough to worry about in this winter of UK basketball discontent.

So don’t look now, Kentucky’s 8-14 slog and a late-season Kansas hot streak that has seen Bill Self’s Jayhawks (18-8) win six of their last seven games has KU in a threatening position to catch UK in the college basketball all-time wins race.

After Kentucky lost to Florida on Saturday and Kansas upset previously unbeaten Baylor, the advantage for the Wildcats (2,326 all-time wins) over the Jayhawks (2,320) is down to six victories.

