KU’s Skinner a valuable walk-on

Kansas put Quentin Skinner on scholarship this past summer. He has 18 catches for 309 yards and four touchdowns and has been a key producer during the Jayhawks’ surprise season.

November 9, 2022 - 1:54 PM

Kansas Jayhawks defensive lineman Ronald McGee (95) and wide receiver Quentin Skinner (83) walked off the field after Kansas was defeated, 38-31, by the TCU Horned Frogs at Booth Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Lawrence, Kansas.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma receiver Drake Stoops is much more than the son of a Hall of Fame football coach.

Stoops — whose father, Bob, led the Sooners to the 2000 national title — has gone from walk-on at the beginning of his college career to scholarship player who has started six of his team’s nine games. The fifth-year player has caught 21 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns this season while providing veteran leadership on a team filled with young players and transfers.

“You want to have a whole locker room full of guys like that,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said. “You want young people of excellence. You want as many guys like him as you can. You hope other people learn from them.”

