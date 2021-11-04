 | Thu, Nov 04, 2021
KU’s Wilson suspended for 4 games after DUI arrest

Jalen Wilson, entering his sophomore season at Kansas, will miss the next three games to finish off a four-game suspension for his arrest over the weekend for suspected drunken driving. Wilson averaged 11 points and 7.9 rebounds a game for the Jayhawks as a freshman.

November 4, 2021 - 9:25 AM

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas forward Jalen Wilson was suspended Tuesday for the No. 3 Jayhawks’ lone exhibition game and first three regular-season games after he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving over the weekend.

Wilson, a 6-foot-8 sophomore from Texas, was arrested early Sunday in Lawrence and released on $250 bond.

Wilson Wednesday night’s exhibition game against Emporia State along with the high-profile regular-season opener against Michigan State on Nov. 9 in the Champions Classic. Wilson also will miss the Jayhawks’ home opener against Tarleton State and a game against Stony Brook.

