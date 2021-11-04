KU’s Wilson suspended for 4 games after DUI arrest

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas forward Jalen Wilson was suspended Tuesday for the No. 3 Jayhawks’ lone exhibition game and first three regular-season games after he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving over the weekend.

Wilson, a 6-foot-8 sophomore from Texas, was arrested early Sunday in Lawrence and released on $250 bond.

Wilson Wednesday night’s exhibition game against Emporia State along with the high-profile regular-season opener against Michigan State on Nov. 9 in the Champions Classic. Wilson also will miss the Jayhawks’ home opener against Tarleton State and a game against Stony Brook.