YATES CENTER — The Yates Center High softball team ran into a red hot Northeast team on Monday and dropped a couple of games, 14-2 and 13-3.

Northeast, based in Arma, is coming off a Three Rivers League championship title season when they went 18-2 a year ago and returned nearly all of their starting players. It was an eye-opening season opener for a Yates Center squad who is also expected to finish very well this season.

Game one