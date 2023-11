HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s volleyball team racked up wins aplenty this season, 31 to be precise, while advancing to the Class 3A Substate Semifinals.

Their prowess led Tri-Valley League coaches to honor a quartet of Lady Cubs.

Three, senior Kenisyn Hottenstein, junior Shelby Shaughnessy and sophomore Skylar Hottenstein, were named to the All-Tri-Valley League first team. Sophomore Ricklyn Hillmon received honorable mention.