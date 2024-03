Humboldt High’s Skylar Hottenstein fields a throw Monday against Neodesha. Photo by Mike Myer

HUMBOLDT — A cold front came roaring into the area Monday evening, while Humboldt High was hosting Neodesha for a softball doubleheader.

But by the time the temperatures dipped, the Cub pitchers had already put the big chill on Neodesha’s bats, shutting down the Bluestreaks in both games of their doubleheader, 12-0 and 14-4.

“Our pitching was a lot better,” Humboldt head coach Brad Piley said. “A lot better.”