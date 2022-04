LEON — Humboldt High’s Lady Cub softball team didn’t let the sting of defeat spoil a key early season showdown Monday.

After dropping the first game of the doubleheader to Bluestem — incurring its first loss of the season — Humboldt rebounded and returned the favor in game two, handing the Lions their first loss of 2022, 9-0.

The split puts the Lady Cubs at 3-1 on the year. Bluestem stands at 5-1.