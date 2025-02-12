Lady Cubs can’t catch up to Neodesha in 41-33 loss

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s girls fell behind early, and never could catch back up Tuesday in a 41-33 loss to Neodesha.

The loss snapped a season-high five-game winning streak for the Lady Cubs, who were out to avenge a 22-point defeat at Neodesha in mid-December.

This time around, the Bluestreaks jumped out to a 13-9 lead after one quarter and a 23-14 halftime advantage.

Humboldt stayed at arm’s length the rest of the way.

Shelby Shaughnessy scored nine points and McKenna Jones had seven for Humboldt (11-6),

Allison Stover (12 points) and Prayer Roebuck (11) paced Neodesha.

Neodesha (13-10-10-8—41)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Bell 0 2 1 2

Stover 3/1 3 2 12

Sanders 4 1 1 9

Gooch 0 0 1 0

Dyke 1 0 4 2

Roebuck 4 3 1 11

Morrison 2 1 3 5

Totals 14/1 10 13 41

Humboldt (9-5-10-9— 33)

Hall 1 1 4 3

Hottenstein 0 2 0 2

Jones 2/1 0 1 7

Wrestler 0/2 0 2 6

Shaughnessy 4 1 0 9

Hillmon 0 1 3 1

Hull 0/1 0 5 3

Ellison 1 0 4 2

Totals 8/4 5 19 33