Lady Cubs can’t catch up to Neodesha in 41-33 loss

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s girls fell behind early, and never could catch back up Tuesday in a 41-33 loss to Neodesha.
The loss snapped a season-high five-game winning streak for the Lady Cubs, who were out to avenge a 22-point defeat at Neodesha in mid-December.
This time around, the Bluestreaks jumped out to a 13-9 lead after one quarter and a 23-14 halftime advantage.
Humboldt stayed at arm’s length the rest of the way.
Shelby Shaughnessy scored nine points and McKenna Jones had seven for Humboldt (11-6),
Allison Stover (12 points) and Prayer Roebuck (11) paced Neodesha.
Neodesha (13-10-10-8—41)
FG/3pt FT F TP
Bell 0 2 1 2
Stover 3/1 3 2 12
Sanders 4 1 1 9
Gooch 0 0 1 0
Dyke 1 0 4 2
Roebuck 4 3 1 11
Morrison 2 1 3 5
Totals 14/1 10 13 41
Humboldt (9-5-10-9— 33)
Hall 1 1 4 3
Hottenstein 0 2 0 2
Jones 2/1 0 1 7
Wrestler 0/2 0 2 6
Shaughnessy 4 1 0 9
Hillmon 0 1 3 1
Hull 0/1 0 5 3
Ellison 1 0 4 2
Totals 8/4 5 19 33