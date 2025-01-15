Lady Cubs clamp down on Fredonia

Humboldt High’s Jo Ellison puts up a shot Tuesday against Fredonia. Photo by Mike Myer

HUMBOLDT — It took a while for Humboldt High’s girls to find their groove Tuesday.

But once they did, visiting Fredonia didn’t stand a chance.

Humboldt trailed 8-4 after one quarter, but took full control with a 22-4 run to take a 26-12 halftime lead.

The Lady Cubs slowed offensively after the break, but their defense ensured there would be no comeback in a 50-22 romp.

The victory comes in Humboldt’s first game back in 26 days and pushes the Lady Cubs to 4-3 with a busy stretch of basketball at hand.

Humboldt will host Pittsburg’s St. Mary’s Colgan Thursday in a makeup contest from last week, travel to Cherryvale on Friday and then venture to Iola next Tuesday for the start of the War on 54 Midseason Tournament.

The Lady Cubs’ interior led the way against Fredonia. Shelby Shaughnessy scored 14 and Ricklyn Hillmon notched 10. Karingten Hall chipped in with six. Cheyenne Wrestler scored five, as did McKenna Jones in her first game in more than a calendar year. An injury midway through the 2023-24 campaign kept the junior sharpshooter sidelined until she was cleared to return to action this month.

Fredonia (8-4-6-6—22)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Fox 0 0 2 0

Baker 3 0 1 6

Reynolds 0 0 1 0

Stewart 0 0 1 0

Morgan 0 0 1 0

Compton 4 0 3 8